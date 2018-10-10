Listen to your children

Caroline C. Ravello

MENTAL health specialist Caroline Ravello yesterday advised mothers to listen to their children, whenever they tell them something is wrong. In offering this advice, Ravello said she suffered mental health challenges from the age 14 and is still being treated for them now at age 55.

Addressing a World Mental Health Day health fair at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, Ravello said, “By age 14. My life had already recorded molestation, sexual trauma and sexual violence.”She continued, “ Depression and anxiety had already annexed themselves to whatever normal teenage developmental challenges I was about to face.”

Ravello said, “My earliest childhood memory. Around my fifth birthday, is one of molestation by a female relative. My mother had left me in her care.” Referring to the same person, Ravello said, “At the age of eight, I remember molestation by her father who I had already suspected was molesting her."

Ravello said at age ten as a student preparing for secondary school entry, she “already had to fend off many old men in my community, especially the ones who offered me rides homes since I live two miles away in a very lonely area and had to walk.”

She recalled an instance at age ten when, “a family friend lured me in the bushes on the way home late one evening after school.” Ravello said she fought off that person and “I told my mother and she believed me.”

Saying this incident happened in 1973,Ravello said her mother heard her concerns and took action. She added her mother was a farmer and did not have the educational background others had.

Ravello lamented that today “ many young people do not have that opportunity.” As a mother herself, Ravello said she is all aware of this reality. She said her story shows that mothers must listen to their children.

Ravello also said her story demonstrates that mental health “refers to entire spec from good to bad well being and everything in between.” The audience applauded as Ravello declared, “I am a survivor. I am a Me Too."