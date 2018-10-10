LeAndra’s voice in ‘black and white’ Easy jazz and modern music (b9)

SINGER LeAndra Head held her audience captive for almost an hour as she performed at her concert, The Voice at Issa’s Lounge –though it took a while for the audience to see and hear her.

The atmosphere at the Henry Street, Port of Spain, venue was right for the occasion. The music transported patrons back into a time when you did a jazz gig purely in black and white. Saxophonist Malcolm Boyce went straight into Stan Getz’s Desafinado to set the mood, he followed with Sabor a Mi, then Round Midnight. By this time, patrons were sure they were in another time zone as Boyce continued with Girl From Ipanema. The musical aggregation consisted of Michael Boothman (guitar), Orvill Roach (piano), Anton Charles (keys), Zane Charles (bass) and Vonrick Maynard (drums). Both Charles brothers are presently at the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) doing a masters in music.

Debutante Misty Ann Knights is still a student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) but possesses a fantastic voice. She is studying for a Bachelors in the Performing Arts and is in her third year.

She started her performance with Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out and then admitted that jazz was new to her but that did not stop her from “belting out” a fantastic version of Lisa Fisher’s How Can I ease the Pain.

Knights performance suffered from a very bad piece of engineering but she soldiered on, soliciting loud applause when she started Andre Tanker’s Morena Osha in a reggae beat.

The next performer brought the audience back into the now as Jason “Fridge” Seecharan performed Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together, Christopher Cross Sailing, along with One Hundred ways and All night Long.

Finally the wait was over as LeAndra came on stage in a flowing Heather Jones’ creation. She began with Michael Jackson’s I Can’t Help It.

LeAndra told the audience since the concert was called The Voice she felt it appropriate to do Nina Simone’s My Baby Just Cares for Me. This was followed by Nature Boy and one of her signature pieces At Last and once again the audience was transported back into that black-and-white time.

Saxophonist Boyce joined LeAndra as she performed Is it a Crime, the two interacted well on the piece after which LeAndra continued with an acoustic version of Say a Little Prayer.

I Know You Know came as the penultimate song as the singer said she would be doing her last song I Can from the songbook of Chronixx. A song which brought them back to the modern world and they showed their appreciation for the singer and her performance with a resounding round of applause.