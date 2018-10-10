Kamla wins libel case

Oppostion Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was seen holding up the copy of a front page of Newsday which reads " It's A Fake" yesterday as she left the San Fernando High Court PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

DAMAGES are to be awarded to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar after she won a defamation case against the Sunshine Publishing Company Ltd, which is owned by ex-FIFA vice president Jack Warner.

The matter, which was fixed for trial today, was heard in the San Fernando High Court by Justice David Harris.

Harris said damages would be awarded for libel inclusive of aggravating and exemplary damages and costs for the claimant. Adding, the judge also ordered for an injunction preventing the defendant from further publishing the allegation.

The amount of the damages will be assessed by a Master at a later date

Persad-Bissessar was the first witness called. Her witness statement was produced to the court.

Persad-Bissessar sued the newspaper after the publication of a December 5, 2015 front-page article which contained defamatory statements.

Published on the eve of the UNC’s internal elections, it concerned a letter the newspaper claimed it had obtained from United States Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The article also referred to the Opposition leader and a foreign bank.

Persad-Bissessar was represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Gerard Jagroop, Alvin Pariagsingh and Chelsea Stewart. Warner and representatives of his newspaper were absent from the hearing.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Persad-Bissessar said she was happy her name had been cleared and described the article as outrageous.