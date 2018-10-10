Kamla: Historic victory for workers

LISTEN GOOD: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum at the Tunapuna Hindu Primary School.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Monday congratulated Petrotrin workers and the OWTU after the Industrial Court ruled in favour of the workers. Persad-Bissessar said it was a historic victory for the workers and for the rule of law in TT.

Addressing supporters at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, she said the court’s ruling further exposes the repressive, exploitative and anti-worker stance of the Rowley regime and its disdain for proper industrial relations practice, including appropriate grievance procedures.

On Monday afternoon the court granted the injunction sought by the OWTU to prevent Petrotrin from issuing termination letters to members of theunion in advance of the closure of its refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

“I applaud the victorious Petrotrin workers and their representative trade union, OWTU, on their courage and determination to challenge this oppressive PNM government.

“The Industrial Court’s judgement also corroborates my statements in my response to the 2018-19 national budget last Friday. I stressed then that the issuance of termination letters to employees of Petrotrin while the injunction matter was being heard before the court was contemptuous. It really shows a government in contempt of the rule of law and the court processes.”

Persad-Bissessar said the PNM regime’s breach of the standing memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the OWTU was typical of its arrogance and high-handedness. She called on the government to honour the MOA and engage in discussions with the representative union in good faith and in the best interest of all stakeholders, and to immediately stop any private negotiations with workers in an attempt to undermine the court's ruling.

“The Opposition trusts that this victory for workers of Petrotrin will lead to fruitful stakeholder dialogue, aimed at ensuring that the energy company is kept functioning and made viable and sustainable in the interests of all citizens of TT.”

"Rowley must explain the secret deals he signed in Venezuela, in Guyana and with Sandals, and he should also explain what the real plan is for Petrotrin and the 5,000 workers going on the breadline. Rowley should let the country know who they have signed a secret deal with to import gas.

"I want to ask the Minister of Energy a few questions. What was the procurement process used to send out invitations for request for proposals? Who evaluated the bids for the supply of fuels to Petrotrin? What was the process used to evaluate the bids that were received by Petrotrin? When was the order placed for the supply of fuels to Petrotrin? What was the price paid and who negotiated the price with the supplier?"

Persad-Bissessar said while thousands of people are wondering how they will feed their children next month, how their bills will be paid and how they will look after their mother, father and children, government members are smiling because they know their business is fixed.

“The Attorney General has a famous saying that this government will follow the money – but I did not realise what he really meant. They truly following where the money is. They are following the money at the expense of the people of TT.

“I want to tell this government that when we take back the reins of government, we will be finding where the money went and who get paid, and they will have to pay back every cent to the people of TT.”