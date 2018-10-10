JSC cleared me but not Alfonso Sinanan tells House

TRANSPORT Minister Rohan Sinanan said a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the ferry service has reported no wrong doing by him but called for a forensic audit into the tendering for the Superfast Galicia and maritime attorney Nyree Alfonso.

He was contributing to debate on the 2018/2019 national budget in the Parliament building yesterday. Sinanan said he has always stood for what is right whether on land, physical infrastructure or the ferry service. He said the JSC was called to see whether the minister or the Port Authority board were corrupt or guilty of dereliction of duty.

He said there were allegations against him by politicians, union leaders, stakeholders and so-called experts. He recalled he was grilled and questioned by the JSC and the Prime Minister allowed himself to be questioned as well. Sinanan said there were three investigations into the matter.

"All of this because of the fictitious and malicious accusations by people opposed to those Government or for promoting their propaganda for self interest. This was a period I had to witness my family go through the hurt and humiliation hearing that I as a minister was corrupt and in some way was influencing the contract for my benefit."

He said he had a copy of the about 800-page report from the JSC and there was no finding of any wrongdoing by him nor did it speak of any evidence where he did not follow protocols or was in breach of any duties. He reported the JSC did say the minister should give directions to management in writing though at the time there was no board in place and he had authority to speak directly to the management.

Sinanan said the JSC found "several questionable practices and procedures" and did recommend a forensic audit into the circumstances surrounding the involvement of Alfonso in the tendering of the Superfast Galicia as stated in the public enquiry of the committee on September 5, 2017 and a forensic audit into all circumstances surrounding the tendering exercise. He said all recommendations will be taken on board including the forensic audit.

"Today I stand here and tell all those people...who were spreading the fake news and the false allegation trying to damage me and this Government shame on you. You have hurt a lot of innocent people."

He said former Port Authority chairman Allison Lewis endured as much as he did and he apologised to her and thanked her for her dedication to service. Sinanan also read from a First Citizens Bank letter which stated no money was paid for the cancelled Ocean Flower II.

Alfonso in a telephone interview said "bring on" the investigation.

"I am neither running nor hiding."

She said the JSC relied on the findings of the Christian Mouttet report but never called her nor interviewed her and neither the JSC nor Mouttet afforded her the right of reply and natural justice. Alfonso said she welcomed an audit where she hoped she would be allowed to participate.

"If given a fair opportunity to be heard I am absolutely certain I will be vindicated."

She questioned where was the audit into acquisition of the Cabo Star which the Prime Minister said had involved corruption. She asked how people could believe the cheapest and newest boat acquired at a competitive price involved corruption.

In July after Attorney General threatened to sue Alfonso over the Superfast Galicia she similarly responded with "bring it on."