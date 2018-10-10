Honest policeman returns cash, bank card

AT A TIME when the public’s trust in the police service is a debatable subject, comes this story of an honest policeman who found $2,000 left behind by another person in the ATM room of a bank and made it his business to ensure the cash was returned to its rightful owner.

Constable Dario Ramlal of the Marabella Police Station yesterday rushed out of the bank’s ATM room and went in search of the man who had left behind the wad of cash which was in the ATM’s dispensing slot. But, PC Ramlal could not locate him.

The incident happened around mid-morning at the Scotiabank ATM machine off the Marabella Main Road. Ramlal who was in police uniform, later told Newsday when the man, who turned out to be a prison officer, exited the ATM room he left behind his money and bank debit card.

Ramlal grabbed the cash and bank card and ran out after the man. “I could recall the colour shirt the person was wearing who passed me as he left and I entered the ATM. Normal police instinct...but I couldn’t find him outside on the road,” Rooplal said.

Rooplal returned to the bank and reported the matter to a teller. Based on the information which the debit card revealed, the prison officer was contacted on his cell phone and asked to immediately return to the bank. But by then, Rooplal had handed over the money to bank officials and signed a document verifying this.

An hour later, the prisoner officer went to the Marabella Police Station and personally thanked PC Rooplal.

He even offered the officer some cash as a reward but the constable refused. Asked why he didn’t accept the reward, PC Rooplal said, “I upheld my duty which is to protect and also serve. That in itself is just reward.”

The prison officer, when contacted by Newsday, confirmed the incident but because of the nature of his job, asked not to be publicly identified. “It was so heart-warming to meet this police officer who displayed great honesty when he saw I had left behind my money and card, which I thought had gotten stuck in the machine. I am very grateful for what the officer did,” the prison officer said.