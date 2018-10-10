Griffith: ‘I intend to close all gates including emailgate’

File photo: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith makes a forceful point during his feature address to a lunch meeting of the PoS Rotary Club in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Ten months after former acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams revealed the police investigation into emailgate was closed and nothing substantial was found, his successor Gary Griffith says he intends to “close all gates” including the emailgate investigation.

Griffith said he did not wish to give details on what steps he has taken to ensure the emailgate investigation and other high profile probes are completed. “I do not wish to give any information on what steps I have taken externally to bring closure to the emailgate probe and to let the public know the status of the investigation.”

Griffith was one of the people being investigated in the emailgate probe. He surrendered his cell phone and computer to the police as part of the investigation and had cooperated with investigators.