Does ‘K.E.I.T.H R.O.W.L.E.Y’ have a US account? Moonilal asks in House

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday in Parliament asked if someone with a name which he spelled out as ‘K.E.I.T.H R.O.W.L.E.T’ has a bank account in Miami held jointly with one Vidya Deokiesingh?

“I did journey (to Miami) on a few occasions because I had wind of something. I had information that pointed me to a bank in Florida, C and C International Trading Regents Bank.”

Moonilal said the bank has documents calling for additional attention, addressed to two people, one Vidia Deokiesingh and a second name he could not call in Parliament. “I cannot call the second name, but a week or two ago I asked the Member for Diego Martin West (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) if he had an interest in AV Drilling, and he wanted to fight me. He said, ‘come outside on the pavement.’ Today I tell him come inside the House,” Moonilal said.

Moonilal said a bank document before him had the names of Deokiesingh and another person who could not be named in Parliament. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi intervened on standing order 48(6), alleging Moonilal was going down the road of imputing improper motives.

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George agreed, saying Moonilal must withdraw or continue explicitly. Moonilal said he would continue and expose himself potentially to privilege sanctions. “I have in my possession what appears to be banking information, regarding a beneficiary account in which it says ‘additional attention’. It says two names there of which I called one.

“This document suggests there are banking transactions involving Vidya Deokiesingh and a member of the House. Would you wish me to call that name,” Moonilal asked. AG Al-Rawi asked if Moonilal had personally got the details in Miami, but the Speaker overruled this, as she did for an objection by Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds.

“All that is required is an explanation,” Moonilal said, adding he wished not to call names. The Speaker said he had opted to proceed and disclose his details and probably could not back-peddle.

Moonilal said, “I have a couple more points to make so I’ll just indicate according to your ruling, I’ll just indicate that the two names I have here, additional attention, “V.I.D.Y.A. D.E.O.K.I.E.S.I.N.G.H and the second name K.E.I.T.H R.O.W.L.E.Y,” Moonilal said.

Hinds hit Moonilal for the classic use of innuendo within the safe precincts of the House. “He re-hashed an old document, didn’t tell us the date, cast aspersions on people and gave us only ten per cent of the story,” Hinds charged.

Imbert mumbled something, was chided by the Speaker and said, “Madam Speaker, I withdraw the word ‘liar’.”

Moonilal said while Petrotrin staff are witnesses in the AV Drilling scandal, he said their wish to get their severance benefits during Petrotrin’s closure would impede them testifying. He cited two “strange cheques” paid by AV Drilling for $1.5 million and $2.69 million respectively, to two other individuals.