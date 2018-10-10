Cycling on the Avenue pedals off tonight Local,regional, intl riders set to compete as –

Emile Abraham of Team Pharmaco with two Harts models at the media launch of the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue, which was held at Harts’ Mas Camp, Woodbrook yesterda. Abraham, along with dozens of elite local, regional and international cyclists will line up for the 35-lap main event this evening.

TRINIDAD’S most popular nightlife and entertainment hub, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, is expected to be lined by thousands of spectators seeking their annual dose of elite road cycling when the seventh edition of the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue pedals off this evening.

The first race is at 7.10 pm with a short opening ceremony to precede it at 7 pm. The night of races will comprise seven seven key events, including a duathlon for primary and secondary school teams as well as closing main event – the Beacon 35 Lap Open International, Elite 1 and Invitational. The main event has once again attracted top cyclists from TT, the Caribbean, Latin America, USA and Europe, all of whom will challenge for the $10,000 top prize and trophy.

Many of the entrees are fresh off their challenge of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), which ended on Sunday.

Among those is the TICC’s division one winner, Colombia and Raiders’ Oscar Pachon, and Tobago’s Emile Abraham, who placed eighth and was voted the top Caribbean cyclist.

Jamol Eastmond of Barbados, the only person from the English-speaking Caribbean to win the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue, did so in 2014 and will line up again among the elites.

Jamaica’s Marloe Rodman is the reigning champion but will not compete this year. Established and up-and-coming local riders alike will compete. They include Keron Bramble, who marks his return from injury, reigning national sprint and keirin champion Haseem Mc Lean; Jabari Whiteman, Joshua Alexander and Adam Alexander.

Njisane Phillip and Kwesi Browne, who were in the team sprint which won gold at the Elite Track Pan American Championships, Mexico, in August, are also registered. Bramble and Phillip are head to head in competition for the starter’s role in the Olympic team sprint team.

A “Du The Avenue” three-part duathlon segment with two age divisions for primary schools and one for seconary schools will make its debut this year and will kick start the evening of competition.

The Blue Waters boy and girls 8-9 age division and the Computer Power & Supplies boys and girls 10+ division duathlons feature a 400m run, 1.3km ride and another 400m run. The distances for the Flow Secondary Schools 13 and Under and 14-16 age division duathlons are doubled.

The Beacon 200m Invitational Track Sprint will start at 8.15pm, followed by the Lifestyle Motors Sprint International and Invitational ten minutes later.

Following the races, there will be entertainment from soca artiste Shal Marshall and three-time extempo monarch Winston “Gypsy” Peters. Organisers for the event have issued a traffic advisory, which notes restrictions in the Woodbrook area between 6pm-11pm.

The road closure follows along Ariapita Avenue from Maraval Parkway heading east to De Verteuil St, south to Dennis Mahabr St, west to Wrightson Extention Road to Fitzblackman Drive to Maraval Parkway heading east to Ariapita Avenue.

Other streets to be affected are Ariapita Drive, Belle Smyth St, Taylor St and O’Connor St.

Motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

Parking for the event is provided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium via the Castro Gate on Maraval Parkway only.

Sponsors for the event include The Beacon Insurance Company Ltd, Newsday, NLCB, Lifestyle Motors, Press Play, Blue Waters, Yoplait Caribbean, Flow, Gatorade, fundmetnt, Computer & Power Supplies Ltd, HARTS CARNIVAL and Mikes Bikes.

Race Programme

6 pm- Duathletes sign on (Princess Elizabeth School)

6.30 pm- Cyclists sign on (Smith Robinson)

7 pm- Opening ceremony

7.10 pm- Event 1, Blue Waters Primary Schools boys and girls 8-9 duathlon (400m run, 1.3 km bike, 400m run)

7.30 pm- Event 2, Computer and Power Supplies Primary Schools boys and girls 10+ duathlon (400m run, 1.3 km bike, 400m run)

7.50 pm- Event 3, FLOW Secondary Schools 13 & Under/14-16 duathlon (800m run, 2.6 km bike, 800m run)

8.15 pm- Event 4, Beacon Invitational Track Sprint 200m

8.20 pm- Event 5, Lifestyle Motors Sprint Invitational and International 2 Lap

8.30 pm- Event 6, NLCB Division 2 20 Laps

8.55 pm- Event 7, Beacon 35 Lap Open International, Elite 1 and Invitational

9.50 pm- Guest performance

10.25pm- Prize giving (main event)

11 pm- Road re-opens

Prize structure

Primary School Duathlon

First- $2,000

Second- $1,200

Third- $800

Secondary School Duathlon

First- $1,500

Second- $1,000

Third- $800

Lifestyle Motors 2 Lap Sprint

First- $2,000 and trophy

Second- $1,200

Third- $800

Fourth- $500

Fifth- $300

Straight Line Track Sprint

First- $1,250

Second- $750

Third- $500

Fourth- $350

Fifth- $150

NLCB Division 2

First- $1,500

Second- $1,000

Third- $750

Fourth- $500

Fifth- $300

Female

First- $600

Second- $400

Third- $200

Beacon Main Event (30 Lap Open International, Elite 1 & 2, Invitational)

First- $10,000

Second- $5,000

Third- $3,000

Fourth- $2,500

Fifth- $1,000

Sixth- $750

Seventh- $500

Eighth- $300

NB. The top three TT cyclists in the 30 Lap Open will win $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.