Cops rescue kidnap victim

File photo

A 38-year-old St Ann’s man snatched by four kidnappers on Tuesday night was rescued unhurtby Central Division police 15 minutes later.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday Akido Donawa was on his way to a fried’s home at Madoo Road, Freeport when four men approached him, one armed with a gun, and ordered him into a black RAV4.

A friend of Donawa who witnessed the kidnapping called Central Division police, who searched for the suspects. Freeport police cordoned off several areas and the van was seen on Uquire Road, Freeport about 15 minutes after the Kkidnapping.

Police chased the SUV and the kidnappers abandoned it and escaped into nearby bush.

A shaken Donawa was taken into custody and treated at a health facility.

Police searched for the suspects but ve up because of poor lighting.The van was towed to the Freeport police station and checked for fingerprints.

Donawa contacted relatives and gave a brief statement to police. Yesterday Anti Kidnapping Unit officers interviewed him and investigations are continuing.