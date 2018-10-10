CoP warns, zero tolerance on sale of alcohol to minors

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is advises the sale of alcohol to minors being an offence, and the police will be adopting a zero tolerance approach toward any one who commits this offence.

He further advised that this drive is not limited to the upcoming Carnival and band launch period, but includes all restaurants, bars, pubs and night clubs which operate on a regular basis.

Griffith said owners of bars and clubs, as well as Carnival band promoters are expected to be cognizant of laws governing Trinidad and Tobago and are duty bound to take a responsible approach when dealing with underage patrons.