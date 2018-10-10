Church head wins defamation claim v newspaper

Dr Leslie Rogers, leader of the Prophetic Missions International church.

A week after a central Trinidad-based church received judgment for compensation for defamation by one of its former congregants, the leader of the church has received a similar court order against the Sunshine Publishing company, one of its reporters and its editor.

The company has been ordered by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh to compensate Dr Leslie Rogers, leader of the Prophetic Missions International, damages of $350,000.

Rogers, who was represented by attorneys Anthony Bullock and Gitanjali Gopeesingh, complained of a publication in the newspaper in January 2016, which allegedly likened him to the late cult leader,Jim Jones. Rogers was also accused of manipulating his followers, and his personal life was also brought into question.

In his lawsuit, Rogers said he was completely flabbergasted by the accusations.which he said were “unfounded, outrageous and blasphemous.”

“I could not sleep or eat,” he said, adding that he had fears he would be confronted, which were realised when at an international conference, an Antiguan political activist asked him if the allegations in the article were true.

“I was completely embarrassed, hurt and distressed with her line of questioning.”

He also said members of his congregation also looked at him with suspicion.

In his ruling, Boodoosingh said there was no evidence or witnesses to prove the allegations.

The publisher and staff were also ordered to pay costs. There was a stay of execution of the ruling of 21 days.

Last week, the church was awarded $250,000 in compensation for injury to its reputation.