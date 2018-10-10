Camille: Moonilal misled House Speaker to rule on breach of privilege

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis Photo: Sureash Cholai

CAMILLE Robinson-Regis, Government Whip, yesterday (Wednesday) in the House of Representatives urged that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal should be sent to the Privileges Committee for recently alleging the Prime Minister (PM) has a dubious bank account in Miami. The Speaker promised to rule at a future time.

Moonilal’s remarks in Tuesday’s budget debate that Rowley and one Vidya Deokiesingh have a Miami bank account yesterday brought a double denial by the PM, firstly at a news conference and then in a personal explanation to the House.

After this latter, Robinson-Regis rose on a matter of privilege, accusing Moonilal of “false and wholly fictitious allegations” against Rowley. She lamented that since Tuesday night, the allegations had been widely conveyed by social media and traditional media, and even parliamentary media channels.

“These statements have gone far and wide. Additionally, they have been the talking point of several radio programmes this morning.

“The sole purpose of these statements, albeit incongruous and disjointed, was to seek to contrive allegations of a very serious nature against the Member for Diego Martin West.

“Madam Speaker, these allegations are all untrue.”

The whip alleged Moonilal had intentionally misled the House, made injurious allegations against Rowley, cited dubious documents, and abused the privilege of the House. She said Moonilal had sought to convince the House that he had credible information, implying he had personally obtained documents from a bank in Miami, but had not shared any such documents with the House.

“But (he) caused two slips of paper to be circulated on UNC Facebook sites and by Opposition activists.” She named these latter as councillor Marisa Ramlogan, attorney Daryl Heeralal and former senator Patrick Watson.

“No responsible person could consider the information circulated to be trustworthy.” She said she had given the documents to the Clerk of the House.

“When you look at the information you will observe they are nothing but flimsy pieces of paper. The so-called bank document is unsigned, unstamped, undated, unauthentic and on its very face appears to be bogus.

“The other piece of paper is supposedly an e-mail that the member (Moonilal) claims was found on the Internet, titled Banking Co-ordinates.”

She said privilege of freedom of speech is most important, and this current case is a serious matter.

“There can be no doubt that a serious misleading of the House has occurred. Moreover, this member brought this House into odium and ridicule by his reckless behaviour and sinister conduct, which, notwithstanding the cloak of parliamentary cover, can be clearly seen to be no more than a wicked and ungodly plot by dangerous and devious persons targeted at the member for Diego Martin West (Rowley.)”

The whip said, “I, therefore, move the statement be referred to Privileges Committee as a serious matter of high contempt for investigation and report."

The Speaker replied, “I shall reserve my decision on whether a prima facie ('on the face of it') case has been made out, and I shall deliver my decision on a later date.”