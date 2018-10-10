Bail for fisherman

A SAN Fernando fisherman was granted $40,000 bail after he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with stealing buckets of fish and shrimp from a Vistabella fisherman.

Jacob Mohammed, 29, of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, was granted bail with clerk of the peace approval when he appeared before magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine on Monday. He is to return to court on November 5. The seafood catch was valued at $9,542.

According to police, the Vistabella fisherman told them he put 151 pounds of salmon, 187 pounds of carite and 15 buckets of shrimp in a cooler at the fishing depot on King’s Wharf, at about 6.30 pm, on October 6. When he returned at 10.45 pm, he discovered the seafood missing and reported the theft to the San Fernando police.