After 2 days of protest, Pt Fortin taxis back on job

AFTER two days of withholding their services to protest the deplorable road conditions, the Point Fortin to San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association are back on the job this morning.

Association president John David confirmed that the route is being serviced. He said the decision to return to work this morning was taken during a meeting of the taxi drivers in Point Fortin last night.

“The main reason for going back out to work is because we want to facilitate the general public and the schoolchildren. We don’t want to hold them to ransom. We are trying to work with them and we are hoping that the authority meet with us and work towards fixing the road. It is only fair.”

David said letters were delivered by hand on Tuesday to their MP, Housing Minister Edmund Dillon, MP for La Brea Nicole Olivierre, the Prime Minister, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte outlining the situation and appealing for their urgent intervention.

David said Le Hunte was copied because the Water and Sewerage Authority is one of the main culprits in the deterioration of the roads they travel daily.

Since Monday, drivers who work he Point Fortin to San Fernando route had parked their cars at the taxi stand, leaving hundreds of commuters, including schoolchildren, stranded. David said while they incurred a loss through this action, they did it to bring attention to the poor roads which were damaging their cars and also increasing by almost an hour the time it took to travel the route.