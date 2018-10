Yorke eliminated in butterfly heats

Kael Yorke

TT swimmer Kael Yorke did not advance past the heats in the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday.

Yorke was eighth and last in 55.72 seconds in heat five.

Italian Federico Burdisso and Jakub Majerski of Poland tied for first place in 53.13.

Yorke will swim again tomorrow in the men’s 50m butterfly heats.