Woman wins claim against State after falling in man-hole

A FELICITY pre-school owner has won her claim for compensation from the State after she fell into an open manhole in 2015.

Surujdai Rampersad, of Cacandee Road, Felicity, sued the State and the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) for negligence.

She fell into an open manhole on Petersfield Main Road, Felicity, on March 11, 2015.

Her claim was heard by Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court today, and after a three-hour long trial, he found the Ministry of Works and Transport to be liable, but not the regional corporation.

The quantum of compensation she will receive is to be assessed by a Master of the High Court.