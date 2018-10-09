TT W/Cup dreams end with loss to Mexico

Katie Johnson #19 of Mexico heads in a goal against TT during the match at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday in Cary, North Carolina. (AFP PHOTO)

MEXICO ended TT’s dreams of a spot in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France after a 4-1 win in their CONCACAF Championship Group A match at Sahlen’s Stadium, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina, United States, on Sunday.

The Mexicans have three points, but remain behind Panama on goal differential, minus three to minus two. That will set up a clash tomorrow between the teams for the last semi-final spot from Group A. The TT team have lost both their games and will conclude their campaign with a meeting against the hosts tomorrow from 7.30 pm.

Charlyn Corral scored twice for El Tri and Katie Johnson snapped a 1-1 deadlock in the 55th minute, nodding home a corner kick for her fifth international goal.

Corral gave Mexico a 33rd minute lead. Maria Sanchez fired a shot from the left flank that goalkeeper Kimika Forbes parried the ball onto the path of an onrushing Corral, who tapped it in.

After striker Kenya Cordner was taken down in the box by Bianca Sierra, Jonelle Cato converted an equalising penalty kick past goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago in the 50th minute.

Five minutes later, Johnson scored before Corral added an insurance tally off a right-wing feed by captain Stephany Mayor in the 62nd minute. Sanchez closed out the scoring with a 70th minute header.

There was more misery for the Shawn Cooper-coached TT team as captain Tasha St Louis and right-back Patrice Superville had to be replaced in the first half, with hip and head injuries respectively. Cordner, who was a doubtful starter with a concussion, had to leave the game late in the second half, after TT made their three substitutions.

Striker Kayla Taylor also missed the game, due to a groin injury sustained during warm-ups.

According to TT manager Jinelle James, “Superville is doing fine. Once it’s a head injury, you want to take all the necessary precautions. But she’s been doing better. (St Louis) is a bit sore. She’s been getting some slight discomfort walking (and) sitting. It’s a bit uncomfortable so we’ll just monitor it and see how it goes.”

The team had to endure a rough period before the CONCACAF Championship as Cooper was officially appointed only a week before the tournament, while players took to social media to plead for support, which they eventually received from the Sports Ministry.

James noted, “Overall, I think the girls have been trying to remain strong, as much as they could be, given the conditions. They had a really good effort, particularly in the first half against Mexico. “We hope we can take this energy to deal with the US, (who are) considered to be the number one team in the world,” she continued. “It’s a tough battle ahead so we’ll just take it one day at a time and hope the girls do their best.”

In Sunday’s earlier fixture, US brushed aside Panama 5-0, with captain Carli Lloyd netting a hat-trick (23rd, 29th, 48th). Samantha Mewis (sixth) and Christen Press (32nd) got the other goals for the hosts.