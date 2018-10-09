TSTT slams ‘erroneous’ report

STATE telecoms provider TSTT has slammed what it calls “erroneous information” published in another daily newspaper yesterday that claimed it was creating a new company and firing all its workers.

“The information circulating that the organisation is embarking on a massive retrenchment exercise is fabricated sensationalism. TSTT has no intention of “planning a new company and firing all workers,’” the company said in a statement.

TSTT noted that it did hold its quarterly management forum last Friday, but said “at no time was management advised that they would either lose their jobs or need to reapply for any jobs that currently exist within the organisation.”

Additionally, the release said, TSTT’s 2,091 workers (1,933 permanent and 158 temporary), have never been told the company will be renamed nor that 2.000 employees or any specific number of employees will lose their jobs as part of a restructuring exercise.

The company said it will do a skills assessment to ensure employees have the right tools and training to move into the new direction of an “agile broadband communications company.” It added that no decision affecting staff would be made without involving the company’s recognised majority unions.