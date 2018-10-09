Son of retired DCP to CoP: Stop senseless murders

Mark Allard

HOURS after the youngest son of retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Oswyn Allard was shot dead close to his Enterprise home at 7.30pm on Sunday, one of his brothers yesterday called on the police to put a stop to the senseless killing.

Kurt Allard described his 26-year-old brother Mark as one of the sweetest people he has ever known. “Mark was a very loving child. He never had any hate for anyone, he was very friendly and family-oriented.

“He was not involved in crime, not a member of any gang. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Kurt said he was not aware of his brother’s death until 9.30 pm on Sunday and when he learnt the devastating news he felt numb and confused.

“I never thought this could happen to my youngest brother.

“When my mother died he was still at school and began living with my aunt in Enterprise. But he remained a good soul, always kind and respectful to his siblings and our father.

“So this is not only dreadful but something which we never expected.”

He is almost certain that his brother’s murder was a case of mistaken identity. Yesterday during a telephone interview, Kurt said his father, who served in the police for more than three decades, returned home early yesterday and was asleep. He said his father was hurting over the death of his youngest son and is hoping that new police Commissioner Gary Griffith adopts some measures to find the killers.

“I hope they find the killers ,because Mark did nothing wrong, I cannot condone it. We have to put a stop to it. Something has to be done.”

Mark Allard, who was unemployed at the time of his murder, died of a single gunshot in the back on Sunday night.

Around 7.30 pm on Sunday he went to Pierre Street Extension, Enterprise to visit his friend Yanick Hutchinson.

While he was there, two men in a silver Tiida called out for Yanick. Allard and Hutchinson’s mother went to ask why the men wanted to see Yanick and were both shot at. Hutchinson’s mother narrowly escaped death.

When they drove off, she called neighbours who called the Chaguanas police.

When they arrived, Allard was barely alive and he was declared dead shortly after being taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre.

Central Division police said yesterday they believe the target was Hutchinson and not Allard. Investigators are hoping to secure surveillance camera footage from the area.

Police who worked alongside Allard’s father yesterday expressed their condolences to the family and pledged their support in finding the killers.

The murder pushed the toll to 410 for the year, 29 more people killed than for the same period last year.