Shamfa chides sporting NGBs

SPORT Minister Shamfa Cudjoe chided sporting bodies which throw tantrums in public to seek funds from the Government at the last minute. She said these national governing bodies (NGBs) must send in their financials and calendars on time to the ministry, but often do not do so.

“It is unfortunate that over the years, a number of NGBs have adopted a culture or a practice of waiting until it is too late, weeks or even days before they are due to travel.” She said such culprits expect the ministry to easily come up with the money to place in their hands.

“You see all kinds of tactics, from Facebook videos, to parents writing letters, to media releases and so on.

“I want to say that practice is unacceptable – it must be stopped, it is unfair, it is unethical, it is selfish. I want to say also Madam Speaker, it is rude.”

Cudjoe lamented that when “Sporting Entity X” comes mid-year to require funds, other entities, who had applied in time, get pushed onto the back-burner. “So when you wait two weeks before the time to travel, to now submit a document and cry in the media, it puts us in a very unfortunate position.”

In August, her ministry wrote to 40 or 50 NGBs to submit their documents, but only ten had responded. Cudjoe rejected the idea that she should shut down certain NGBs, saying that is not her job, but she urged NGBs to be true to their members.

She boasted TT had sent 232 athletes in 22 disciplines to the recent Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, of whom 30 had won medals. She hailed this as inspiring and unifying to the nation. Cudjoe said the Government is providing rewards and incentives for individual accomplishments at the CAC level (in addition to the Olympics and World Championships), so as to attract young people to sport and reward them at their early, developmental stages.

This year, the Government had distributed some $5.2 million in such funds, Cudjoe said, listing recipients as including the senior women’s volleyball team and the senior men’s hockey team.

She recalled Finance Minister Colm Imbert promising full financial support to national teams to attend regional qualifiers and championships.

Otherwise, she said the $5 million allocated to refurbish Tobago’s Dwight Yorke Stadium had been increased to $15 million.