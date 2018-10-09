‘Popcorn’ shot, killed in Fyzabad

Keron 'popcorn' Cooper

AN unemployed man was killed on Monday evening when he tried to stop gunmen from snatching his gold chains during a robbery at a bar in Fyzabad.

Keron Cooper, 24, also called Popcorn, was shot inside One Love Bar along Guapo Main Road. The father of one, he lived at Easy Street, Fyzabad. Police said he often wore excessive gold jewellery, especially whenever he was liming.

Cooper was liming in the bar at about 6 pm when bandits entered, pointed guns at customers and announced a holdup. The bandits robbed them of cash, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables. Cooper tried to ward off the gunmen when they came for his chains and one of them shot him. The bandits ran off with the chains, got into a nearby car and drove off.

Cooper was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he later died.

Police do not know the value of the chains, saying they are unable to confirm if they were authentic or not.

They said Cooper had several narcotics-related matters pending in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court.

Fyzabad and Homicide Bureau Region III police including Insp Darryl Corrie and WPC Rishma Bickram visited and searched the district for the killers, who remain at large.

Insp Corrie is leading investigations.