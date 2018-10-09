Pensioner dies after fatal drain slip

Despite earlier reports of a suspected homicide, investigators from the Caroni Police Station have concluded that 73-year-old Sonnylal Pollard slipped and fell into a drain where he died yesterday afternoon.

According to police, Pollard appeared to have been intoxicated and while walking home to his Knagg Street, Caroni, apartment at around 1.30 pm, he wandered too close to a drain, where he slipped and fell into it.

The officer said Pollard appeared to have struck his head against the side of the wall and drowned in the water in the drain. His body was discovered by his landlord who came out shortly after.