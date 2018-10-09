Man,19, in court for Carnival Monday murder at Cipero Street

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A 19-YEAR-OLD La Romaine man appeared before a San Fernando magistrate today charged with the murder of Osei Joseph, 24, who was stabbed during this year’s J’Ouvert celebrations in San Fernando.

Dureem Arjoon, 19, of Pond Street, appeared before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court. He allegedly murdered Joseph, also of La Romaine, on February 12 at Cipero Street.

Police said Joseph and some men had an argument during which he was stabbed in the chest and stomach.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

Police arrested him on Thursday during the Operation Strike Back exercise in the southern division.

WPC Jenny Dyer-Baptiste laid the charge.

Today, Arjoon was not called upon to plead, as murders are indictable matters. Defence attorney Gobin Harripersad represented him.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Arjoon into custody to reappear in court on November 5.