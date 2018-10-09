Man charged with Morvant murders

A Morvant man was expected to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, charged with the September 20, murder of Randy Woods and Nathaniel Cravador.

Police said Hassam Mohammed, 36, of Never Dirty Road, Morvant, was charged on Monday.

Woods, 30, and Cravador, 18, both of Never Dirty Road, were found lying in the roadway along Gerbera Avenue, Coconut Drive, Morvant, with multiple gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where they later died.

Mohammed was arrested at his home by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, on October 3.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Sean Dhilpaul and W/Sgt. Belinda.

Sylvester, both of the HBI Region 2, while charges were laid by PC Kerwin Mitchell, of the Morvant Police Station.