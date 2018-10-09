I will get tips from Badree Left-arm spinner Pierre delighted about West Indies call-up:

LEFT-ARM spinner Khary Pierre said he is thankful for the call-up to the West Indies T20 team, and says he may reach out to former number one world ranked T20 bowler Samuel Badree for some words of advice.

Pierre got his maiden call-up to the West Indies team when he was named on the 15-man squad to tour India for a three-match T20 series, starting on November 4.

Speaking at the Queen’s Park Oval, on Sunday night, Pierre said, “I just got the news. (I am) delighted.

Growing up as a kid everyone’s dream and aspiration was to play for West Indies so, I am really happy with the opportunity granted to me.”

Pierre had an breakthrough year in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League, finishing the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches.

Although he only played seven matches, he ended the CPL as the tenth highest wicket taker.

His best bowling figures were three for 29 and he ended the tournament with an economy rate of 5.65, which was the lowest among the top ten bowlers in the tournament.

Trinidadian leg-spinner Badree, who was omitted from the India tour, previously opened the bowling for the West Indies T20 team for a number of years.

Pierre, who opened the bowling for TKR during the CPL, says he may get some advice from his friend Badree. “Me and Badree are good friends, I could get some tips from him also,” Pierre said.

During the CPL, Pierre said he was not necessarily thinking about a West Indies call-up, but simply wanted to perform for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

“I was just looking to go out there and do well. I think the performance at CPL did open the eyes of the selectors, so I am thankful for that but I also did well in the Canada (T20 tournament) also for the West Indies B team. I guess they had their eyes on me already so, it is just for me to go out and perform.” Asked if the selection came as a surprise Pierre said, “I am a bit surprised, but thankful at the same time.”

Pierre credited the work he has done with other spinners for his success including his Queen’s Park Cricket Club and TKR teammate Sunil Narine. Pierre has also been training with bowling coach Carl Crowe, who is a member of the TKR squad.

Pierre also hopes his faith in God will help him succeed at the highest level, as he wears a band on his wrist that reads, “I can do all things through God who strengthens me.”