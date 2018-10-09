Frustrated man defecates in police station

FRUSTRATED that he was in police custody for five days without charge, a Chaguanas man yesterday defecated in the charge room of the Chaguanas Police Station.

According to police reports the suspect was held last Thursday for break-in and entering.

On Monday afternoon while his fingerprints were being taken the suspect leaned against the charge room desk and defecated.

He then took a sheet of paper off the desk to wipe his buttocks.

Sources said officers in the station thought the man was going to throw the faeces at them and ran. The man is expected to be further charged for his actions but sources could not say what those charges will be.