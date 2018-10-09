Freed kidnap victim wants meeting with CoP

Darrell Cuffy

Kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy, who was released last Friday is seeking an urgent meeting with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith before giving a full statement to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit about his five-month ordeal.

Yesterday Cuffy, 19, was preparing to have his hair cut.

He said while he was willing to reveal all to police, he wanted Griffith present when that statement is recorded. Cuffy gave no reason for wanting Griffith at his interview with AKU officers, but said all will be revealed in due course.

In an immediate response, Griffith said he was ready to meet with Cuffy, adding, “That is my job as a Commissioner of Police, to serve all, and I intend to do so.”

Cuffy dismissed speculation by members of the public that the kidnapping may have been faked and insisted it was an ordeal which has affected him tremendously.

On Sunday his mother Elizabeth, who had not eaten a proper meal since her son’s disappearance, prepared home-cooked Chinese food and for the first time sat down with her son and ate heartily. Cuffy said it was a joyous occasion to have a meal with his mother after five months and he thoroughly enjoyed the food.

He said he was still trying to come to terms with being free and not having a cloth over his head after five months.

Last Friday around 1 am Cuffy was released near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary and alerted a passer-by who contacted the police.

Cuffy was taken to his Port of Spain home and reunited with his family.

Two weeks ago Griffith met with Cuffy’s parents, who shared useful information with him. He asked AKU officers to use the information he had received to complete the investigation. This resulted in several places being searched.

On April 25 Cuffy was at Fairways, Maraval when he was snatched by two men in a dark SUV. His worried parents were contacted recently by kidnappers by text message and given proof he was still alive. This gave them a glimmer of hope and they continued praying for his return.

Yesterday his father Farrell said he was giving his son all the support he needed and added that Darrell was willing to reveal all after his interview with the police.