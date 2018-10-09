Colombia’s Pachon wins Tobago Cycling Classic

Cyclists compete during the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic.

OSCAR Pachon of Colombia and Team Raiders rode his way to the overall division one title, after claiming the final stage of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), on Sunday.

Pachon completed the 130K Tour of Tobago ride in four hours, 35 minutes, 7.13 seconds (4:35:07.13), ahead of Vicente Sanabrias Martinez (Cuba/Dutch Food Valley) in 4:35:08.60 and Camilo Vargas (Colombia/Recapi) who stopped the clock in 4:41:07.95.

With the Tour of Tobago win Pachon earned 50 points to amass a total of 123 to secure the overall honours. Robert Sierra (Venezuela/Heatwave) finished second with 105 points and Vargas was third with 85 points.

Pachon and Sierra both went into Sunday’s final stage on 73 points.

However, Pachon came out with the top prize of TT $15,000. This year’s Tour of Tobago leg was included in the points standings for the overall winner of the TICC for the first time in recent years, and counted for double points for the overall standings.

Local cyclist Emile Abraham did not finish the race. However, the Tobago-born cyclist copped the sprint king standings ahead of Akil Campbell (TT/Heatwave) and Bernardo Diaz (Venezuela/Support Clean Sport). Abraham was also voted the top Caribbean cyclist and was the top placed local in eighth position (62 points). Martinez proved his strength in the hills and won the king of the mountains honours ahead of Pachon and Erick Roa (Colombia/Recapi) and also rode away with the top masters (Over-40) trophy. Sierra was the top Under-23 rider and Kemp Orosco secured the top TT award. A total of 65 cyclists started the division one competition.

Pachon helped his Raiders team to the top team honours with 267 points ahead of Sentry/Boatyard (161) and Team Pharmaco (159). Ulloa Rodriguez Wilmer (Colombia/Raiders) took home the fast and furious keirin finals, held on Saturday, during the market square criterium. He completed the two-lap sprint in 3:13.58, ahead of Luis Diaz (Venezuela/Support Clean Support) in 3:17.70, and Albert Ramos (Dominican Republic/Team Pharmaco) in 3:13.90. The TT duo of Abraham (3:14.55) and Heatwave’s Tyler Cole (3:26.32) were fifth and sixth respectively.

Maurice Burnette (TT/Phoenix) won division two with 49 points, ahead of Andres Diaz (Venezuela/Raiders) and Dominic Howard (Barbados/Heatwave).

The cyclists received their prizes at the TICC closing ceremony at the TICC Village at Johnston’s Apartments in Crown Point, on Sunday. Tobago House of Assembly chief secretary Kelvin Charles and chairman of the Sports and Culture Fund of the Office of the Prime Minister Debra Coryat Patton were present to hand out prizes.