Boogsie: 'That’s his opinion!'

Boogsie Sharpe

Ace arranger and pannist Len "Boogsie" Sharpe was unrepentant yesterday following criticisms by Fonclaire manager Milton "Wire" Austin, who thought Boogsie made disrespectful remarks during the funeral of fellow arranger, composer and player Ken "Professor" Philmore.

Wire had accused Boogsie of “coming to the man’s funeral to politick. Boogsie has no respect for the dead," he said. "He was totally out of place. He should have known better.”

But a defiant Boogsie shot back: “That’s no politics. I always talk my mind anywhere, so that’s his opinion. I always talk for the better for pan, not politics, because the whole situation with pan has got to change. I believe we should do something new for that change.”

Told that Wire may or may not have been disputing what Boogsie said, but forum in which he said it, an incensed Boogsie thundered: “I did it because I was feeling to talk my mind. Everybody only studying themselves and not about the young ones coming up and what opportunities do they have to play.

"We used to have Pan Down Memory Lane, Pan in the Countryside, Pan in the 21st Century, Steelband Music Festival among other events – but we have nothing any more. We have these different (pan) regions and nothing doing. We have to look for work outside of the country. There is no transparency and accountability.

"Me and Professor talk about these issues, and for things to change. Look how long they stop the festival. Wire and all of them had a chance in Pan Trinbago management. Tell me one thing they achieved. The whole thing deteoriating.

“My life is pan and if they say I come to politick, that’s their opinion. It’s time for change. So long (Richard) Forteau is secretary, what he achieved? All of them only interested in position for themselves.”

The he turned to Wire’s further criticism of his saying Phase II would play Professor’s song Pan By Storm in the National Steelband Panorama competition next year. Wire had said: "The song beat every other song 28 years ago, including Boogsie. It is the most played Panorama song on any radio station. Leave that right there. I want to say with his (Philmore) memory.”

Boogsie fired back once again: “The song didn’t win Panorama, but it should have won.

"Wire know anything about music? All of them is the same thing. The truth offends. Ask him why he fire Pro?

“Everybody looking to run for their own gain. Why he doesn’t organise for his band to go away?

He added, "Give the woman a chance. Woman is boss! I fighting for this instrument since I am a little boy, and we need change. We need new faces. Woman for president! Woman is boss! Let Wire take that!”

The woman Boogsie was referring to is Beverly Ramsey-Moore, one of eight people contesting the position of president in the Pan Trinbago elections at the end of this month.

At Philmore's funeral, Boogsie urged Pan Trinbago members present to vote for her, saying that was what Philmore would have wanted. Austin objected to Boogsie's apparently campaigning for her during the funeral.