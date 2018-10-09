Bhim brothers win AMCHAM TT Charity Golf

AMCHAM president Patricia Ghany,centre, gives a golf ball to Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe, on Saturday, to tee off the AMCHAM Linkage golf tournament which was held at the Millennium Lakes Golf & Country Club, Trincity.At right, looking on, is AMCHAM’s CEO Nirad Tiwarie.

BROTHERS DRAVID and Arvin Bhim took the top prize at the AMCHAM TT Charity Golf Classic, which took place on Saturday at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity.

The duo, representing AMCHAM TT, won with a tally of 46 stableford points, two more than another AMCHAM TT team represented by football legend Russell Latapy and national golfer Ye Ji Lee.

Finishing third was the team of Haroon Ramkissoon and Charles Sookhan (Biomedical Enterprises) who scored 43 points.

The champions received trophies and airline tickets to any destination courtesy United Airlines along with a weekend stay in Houston, Texas courtesy Hilton.

The runners-up received similar tickets (courtesy United Airlines) plus a weekend stay at Hilton Trinidad while the third place team got airline tickets to Panama courtesy Copa Airlines.

The Charity Golf Classic returned after a five-year hiatus to overwhelming support, as the event was oversubscribed with 40 teams participating.

The tournament had a mix of professional and amateur players, with a turnout of 11 national golfers. There was also a large representation of junior golfers, with a total of 12 playing in the tournament. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe teed off at the start of the tournament.

She stated her support for initiatives that used sports to create avenues to promote youth participation and development.

Part proceeds of AMCHAM TT’s golf tournament will be given to the Junior Golf Association and AMCHAM TT’s Youth Development Project support for student development at the Russell Latapy High School. Major sponsors for the event included Websource, Citibank, United Airlines, Tiger Tanks and COPA Airlines, and hole-in-one sponsor Southern Sales and Service Company Limited.