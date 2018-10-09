Barry: Castles before schools

Photo courtesy TT Parliament.

WHILE many pupils in his constituency do not have a proper school building, the Government is spending $1.8 million to renovate the historical edifice Stollmeyer’s Castle on top of $8.5 million already spent on this project.

“It’s castles before schools!” scoffed Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in yesterday’s budget debate in the House of Representatives.

In his wide-ranging address he attacked the Government for alleged inconsistencies in policy, and chided Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe and her predecessor Daryl Smith. As Padarath said the latter was not exonerated by the Jackie Wilson Report, his colleague Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh loudly blurted, “Sexual harassment!” At that Deputy Speaker Esmond Ford, who had earlier indicated he was at the end of his rope with unruly MPs, ordered, “Couva South, Kindly exit the chamber, please!”

Earlier Padarath had quarreled with Robinson-Regis over her track record (including being moved from minister to diplomat in Canada), during the course of which Indarsingh had mumbled the words “credit card”, earning Ford’s rebuke. Also trying to proverbially pick this scab, Padarath himself moments later said he needed “no credit card money”, but he too had to withdraw the remark.

On a softer note, Padarath related that he was once chastisted by the then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for delaying to respond to a letter begging for help for a dying baby from the Children's Life Fund.

He said as advisor to the then PM, he had been handed the letter at 11 pm and then promised to call the parents the next day. He said Persad-Bissessar had rightly chided him, to contact the parents then and there. Padarath related that the child was not from Persad-Bissessar’s constituency but the Beetham.

“Kamla Persad-Bissesar demonstrated that every man, woman and child is just as important,” Padarath said.

Attacking the Government’s policies as inconsistent, he said the Self-Help programme typically saw just one project or a handful of projects done per constituency. Ministries were not fully using IT despite Government’s claims, according to an Auditor General Report, Padarath said. Under this Government the country languished in the ease of starting a business index, saw poor performances in CSEC Math and English, and has a Prime Minister who rejected agriculture despite hydroponics being viable in small spaces, he said.