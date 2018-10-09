Armour: We will be filing Petrotrin appeal today

The Petrotrin refinery at Point-a-Pierre. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Reginald Armour, SC, the lead attorney for Petrotrin has confirmed that he and his legal associates will be filing their application to appeal the ruling handed down by Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix yesterday, in which she granted the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) an injunction restricting the further termination of workers and the issuance of voluntary separation offers to staff.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, Armour said while he was not at liberty to disclose much of the details behind the appeal, he said the application was being prepared and submitted to the court of appeal later today.

Yesterday, responding to the ruling, Armour described the injunction as a "grave error" and asserted that the Industrial Court was acting outside of its remit to grant such an action.

He claimed that little consideration was given to an affidavit provided by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul, which reportedly outlines the negative consequences for Petrotrin's continued operations.