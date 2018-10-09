Ameen: Open Curepe primary school

UNC deputy political leader Khadijah Ameen

Education Minister Anthony Garcia must open the Curepe Presbyterian Primary School because the population has grown and is in dire need of the school space.

United National Congress (UNC) Deputy Political Leader Khadijah Ameen made the call at the party’s Monday Night Forum at the Tunapuna Hindu School.

“Under leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar we started to construct a new building which was about 90 per cent completed. When the Government changed they shut down the project. The building is there, it is being vandalised.

“The school is one of the oldest within the community and parents had several protests calling on the minister to open the school along with the PTA and councillor for the area. I understand the contractor has not been paid, and while the work has stopped the building is deteriorating as it is at present.”

Ameen said the school had not been utilised for the past three years.