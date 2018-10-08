Trinis watch for Hurricane Michael

Image courtesy CNN

SOME TT nationals living in Florida are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Michael. The category one hurricane is expected to affect parts of the state later this week. A bulletin from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said the centre of Michael was passing the western tip of Cuba yesterday.

While they are monitoring the storm, some TT nationals whom Newsday spoke to are not unduly concerned. One man named Richard said he lives nowhere in the areas expected to feel the brunt of Michael.

Having lived in Florida for the last 20 years, Richard said he is taking all necessary precautions.

Another national, Neil Fung, said the storm looks like “ a major one.” Fong, who lives in Miami, said he has stocked up on essentials and is keeping abreast of news on Michael.

Another TT national, Ray Mohammed, said Florida has been through worse storms and was confident the state would ride out Michael.

Newsday contacted the TT Consulate General in Miami to find out if any special instructions were being issued to TT nationals about the hurricane, butp to press time, officials there were unable to provide any information on it.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds were spreading across western Cuba yesterday. Michael is forecast to intensify as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico and threaten the northeastern Gulf Coast by Wednesday, and could reach category three status.

Hurricane watches and storm surge watches have been issued along the Florida Panhandle. A hurricane watch has been posted for the northeast Gulf Coast from the Alabama/Florida border to Suwanee River, Florida, including Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee.

Outer rain bands from Michael are already affecting the Florida Keys and estimated two to four inches of rainfall are likely there today.