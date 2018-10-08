San Juan man dies after police shooting

File photo.

A 40-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police in San Juan on Sunday afternoon.

He has been identified as Ricky George, from Sawmill Avenue, San Juan.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James were reluctant to speak to the media, but police sources said North Eastern Division officers were on patrol in San Juan when at about 3.30 pm they went to execute a warrant at George’s home in Sawmill Avenue.

When they arrived at the house, they said, George confronted them, armed with a pistol. They told him to drop his weapon, but he refused and they shot him twice.

Police took George to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police seized a handgun and some ammunition.