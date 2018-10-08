Retired deputy CoP’s son murdered: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

File photo

Hours after the youngest son of retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Oswyn Allard was shot dead close to his Enterprise home on Sunday night, one of his brothers yesterday called on the police to put a stop to the senseless killings.

Kurt Allard yesterday described his brother Mark as one of the sweetest person he has ever known. “Mark was a very loving child. He never had any hate for anyone, he was very friendly and family-oriented.

“He was not involved in crime, not a member of any gang. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”