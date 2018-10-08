Petrotrin to hold business meeting

Petrotrin’s Chairman Wilfred Espinet. Photo by AZLAN MOHAMMED

With the Industrial Court expected to deliver its judgement today on an injunction sought by the OWTU to prevent Petrotrin from laying off its entire workforce, the company seems to be forging ahead with its plans at restructuring the ailing company as it prepares to host a discussion about business opportunities in its exploration and production sector.

Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet, together with Lisa Ali, transition and implementation office head, is expected to present the business opportunities at the La Boucan, Hilton Trinidad tomorrow at 10am.

The meeting is themed The Way Forward for our State-Owned Oil Business.

OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said the union was not invited or unaware of the meeting and declined comment on that issue until the IC had delivered its ruling on the injunction.