Obeah outside PoS Magistrates Court

OBEAH: A chicken's severed head, tied to a black mini coffin was found at the entrance gate to the Port of Spain Magistrates Court prompting talk of obeah outside the courthouse.

COURT and Process police are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to locate the person who left the severed head of a chicken which was tied to a small black coffin which was found outside the entrance gate to the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court earlier this morning.

According to a police source, the items were found at 6 am by officers as they were opening the gates of the court. Officers said while security guards were hesitant to remove the items, it was eventually scooped up and placed in a garbage bag which was quickly thrown in a dumpster.

Newsday spoke to a magistrate at the court who said the person who placed the items at the court could be charged for defacing the court or at the very least, littering. The magistrate said the challenge would be to determine the person's intention in placing the items in front of the court.

One court officer said the items were placed in the area where a fight erupted between two women and a police prosecutor last week.