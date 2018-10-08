Moses meets Russian ambassador

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses

TT and Russia are seeking to expand collaboration on several fronts. This was the basis of discussions between Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and new Russian Ambassador to TT Alexander S Kurmaz last Friday.

The meeting took place at the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry’s offices at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. A statement from the ministry said TT and Russia have had diplomatic relations for the last 44 years.

Kurmaz said Russia welcomes this relationship and is eager to deepen collaboration between both countries. Moses expressed similar sentiments. He looked forward to further collaboration with Kurmaz and the Russian Federation. No specific areas of collaboration were mentioned.