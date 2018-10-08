$m more for relatives of officers slain in line of duty

RELATIVES of members of the protective services killed in the line of duty are expected to receive $5 million in a compensation package early next year.

In 2017, the compensation package was $1 million and increased this year to $2 million. However, in the new year, the package will increase by $3 million to a total of $5 million.

Yesterday, president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales said: “I have not seen the document but if this is so, then the association supports this move to increase compensation for officers killed in the line of duty to $5 million.

Saying he was presently out of the country, Seales said when he returns home he will peruse the budget documents to confirm the increase in compensation. He added that such a recommendation came from the Association.