Legal battle over ghee settled

THE trademark war for ghee has been settled.

In July, one manufacturer complained that the maker and distributor of another brand of the substance on the local market was infringing on its rights.

Yesterday, the parties informed the judge, who was adjudicating on the issue in the Port of Spain High Court, they were able to arrive at a settlement, and needed four weeks to put things in place.

Lawyers for both sides also asked Justice Frank Seepersad to set aside the injunction that was in place.

Seepersad, who was set to deliver a preliminary ruling in the case, agreed to discharging the injunction, and gave the parties until December 11, to settle the issues after which the claim filed by New Zealand Milk Brands – manufacturer and distributor of Cow Brand Ghee – against Food Basket International and Sime Darby Foods and Beverages Marketing – the distributor and manufacturer of Pure Cow Milk Butter Ghee, will be formally withdrawn.

The details of the settlement were not discussed with the judge.

Attorney Colin Kangaloo, who appears for Food Basket and Sime Darby Foods, told the judge his client was listed on the Malaysian stock exchange and did not want protracted litigation so they were able to arrive at a settlement.

New Zealand Milk Brands claimed to be the trademark owners for Cow Brand Ghee and has suffered loss and damage since consumers of ghee are likely to believe the two products are connected.

Food Basket International, owners of five supermarkets in TT and a wholesaler and importer, claimed in its defence it sold ghee since it began operating in 1998. It denies it infringed New Zealand Milk Brands’ trademark rights. Foodbasket is the distributor and Sime Darby Foods and Beverages Marketing, of Malaysia, is the owner of the brand.

Attorneys Brian McCutcheon and Kimberleigh Peterson also represent New Zealand Milk Brands and Faarees Hosein represents Food Basket.