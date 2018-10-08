Judge issues subpoenas for prison docs

A HIGH court judge has issued subpoenas for doctors with the Prison Service to produce updated medical reports on a prisoner who is expected to be sentenced for murder in November.

Yesterday, Justice Norton Jack made the order in the Port of Spain High Court, where he is expected to sentence Devon Walcott and Kernel Charles.

The medical reports are on Walcott, and the judge said he wanted them before he gives his ruling. Jack has adjourned the case to November 9.

Both men are before the court charged with the murder of PC Chris Barrath, who was fatally stabbed near the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on February 9, 2008.

The 34-year-old policeman worked at E999 Rapid Response command centre at St James Barracks and was off duty at the time he was killed at the corner of St Vincent and Duke Streets in Port of Spain.

Walcott is represented by Evans Welch and attorney Wayne Sturge represents Charles.

Prosecutor Veona Neal-Munroe is representing the State.