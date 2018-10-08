Galleons Passage sets sail

A passenger looks out at the Port of Port of Spain from aboard the Galleons Passage. The ferry began its maiden commercial voyage to Scarborough shortly after 6 am. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he hopes the first few trips of the Galleons Passage will restore confidence in the seabridge from Port of Spain to Scarborough.

Speaking to media this morning, prior to the maiden commercial voyage of TT's newest ferry, Sinanan said he was happy to prove naysayers wrong.

The Galleons Passage departed Port of Spain at 6.07 am and is scheduled to arrive in Scarborough at 11 am today.

Sinanan said the vessel, which is built to facilitate up to 700 passengers, has approximately 100 passengers aboard for the maiden commercial voyage.

Sinanan said, “The process took some time because this is a brand new vessel, and once it’s a brand new vessel you have to meet all the certification requirements.”

He said the process also took time because the vessel was not built for our region, and therefore required reconfiguration.

He congratulated the team which, he said, “bent backwards” to ensure the new addition to the fleet of vessels.

Elizabeth Eastman, the first official passenger to check in, said she felt excited and honoured to be one of the first passengers aboard.

Another passenger, John Chapman said he was happy to travel on the Galleons Passage after having not travelled via the inter-island seabridge in some time.

He said he looked forward to returning to Port of Spain later today.