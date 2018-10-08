CoP: I did not snub Penal/Debe chamber

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has denied that he "snubbed" the Penal/Debe Chamber crime symposium at Fun Splash Waterpark yesterday morning.

He says he has plans to meet with the chamber at a time convenient to both and address their concerns.

Griffith came in for a severe tongue-lashing from chamber head Rampersad Sieuraj for his absence from the breakfast symposium at which he was listed as the main speaker. ASP Jayson Forde filled the gap.

Sieuraj told the audience, which comprised business people from 11 different chambers, they had written confirmation Griffith would be present, and hence went from “business to business, school to school” inviting participation.

However, he said, two minutes before the meeting was scheduled to start, Griffith called to say he could not be there.

The businessman said this was symptomatic of the kind of treatment Penal/Debe received from the authorities, including government representatives. He said the chamber had rescheduled twice to accommodate Griffith and was disappointed he chose not to come.

He also asked guests to show by raising their hands how many of them had come specifically to hear Griffith address crime.

During the question-and-answer session some of the guests indicated their disappointment at the CoP's absence, especially in light of two murders in the area last week. Bon Cane guitarist Shivan Ramdhanie was shot and killed at Troopers Bar, after a practice session, and Rawson Rattan was shot and killed in a home invasion in Penal last Thursday. No arrests have been made in either killing.

In an almost immediate response Griffith denied he called on Monday morning to indicate his absence, saying, "That is a lie." He said since last Thursday he told the chamber he would be unavailable and on that same day delegated Forde to represent him. He said Forde was not a last-minute replacement.

Forde said he had no need to apologise to the audience as Griffith had been called on a matter of national security which only he could deal with.