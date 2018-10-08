CoP: ‘Don’t let yourselves to be used on social media’

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has told members of the public to be extremely cautious about sharing information deemed seditious on social media.

Today he insisted that he was not on a witch hunt when he told people they could face prosecution for breaking the law.

He reminded citizens that blocking roads and highways is illegal under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, and carries a fine of $600 and three demerit points. People were also cautioned against “communicating and publishing any statement with a seditious intention.”