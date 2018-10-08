Car crash injures one, damages panyard

Emmanuel Bryan, Manager of the Freelancers Pan Orchestra clears damaged steelpans after an accident, on Sunday, destroyed the building. Photo by Shane Superville

Emmanuel Bryan, manager of the Freelancers Pangroove, is calling for assistance after the Duncan Street, Port of Spain building which has served as the home of the pan side for over 15 years was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3.15 pm members had just finished practising for the day and were packing away their instruments when a car ran into the front of the building. The driver reportedly suffered a seizure while driving and lost control. He suffered concussion and is being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Bryan said while he is grateful the driver is recovering and none of the band members were injured, he is concerned over the panyard's condition and whether it can be repaired.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, Bryan said he visited PanTrinbago's office with the hope of discussing repairs for the building but was told the president was in a meeting.

He said members have helped patch up the walls with plyboard.

"We built this building about 15 years ago when the (St Ann's) river washed away the shed where we used to practise. We got all the necessary approvals and built it using donations and a self-help grant. We just hope that the association hears us out and comes to our aid at this time."

Bryan says until the building can be repaired, practice sessions for the Freelancers have been cancelled until further notice, as he believes the structural integrity of the building may have been compromised.