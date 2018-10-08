Boy, 3, bedridden for life

Meenawattie Cuffy, 35, with her son, Renaldo

RENALDO CUFFY is three years old, brain-damaged and will be bedridden for the rest of his life: a life of pain and discomfort, having to both breathe and be fed through tubes.

Renaldo was born healthy but according to a lawsuit filed in the High Court against the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), he was taken to the hospital by his parents to be treated for a hacking cough. He left the hospital a "human vegetable."

Mother Meenawattie Cuffy, 34, of Arima sued the NCRHA for negligence and the case yesterday came up before Justice Robin Mohammed in a Case Management Conference. On February 21, 2017, the lawsuit explains, Renaldo had a cough and Cuffy took him to the Mt Hope hospital, where he was attended to at the paediatric ward. The lawsuit said the child was about two at the time.

Renaldo was kept on the ward until the following day and the lawsuit that during that time, he was put on a ventilator and an endotracheal tube (ETT) inserted in his airway to help the child breathe. Then something terrible happened to him.

The lawsuit said a specialist paediatric doctor confirmed that the ETT became dislodged inadvertently while a member of the medical staff on the ward was tidying Renaldo. The result was that the oxygen level was reduced and Renaldo suffered what has been medically described in the lawsuit as global hypoxic brain injury.

This story will be updated.