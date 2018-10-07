Young and Griffith warn public not to block roads

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

Communications Minister Stuart Young and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith have called on the population to ignore social media postings which urge motorists to block major roads and intersections as a form of protest against the government on Monday.

The post, which originated on messaging service WhatsApp and subsequently reposted on Facebook, said the “shutdown” was an “opportunity to take a stand” against increased fuel prices, taxes, poor governance and “secret deals.”

“We are calling on all concerned citizens to park your vehicle at the strategic locations listed below. Just make your way to the closest location to you and "Shutdown".

However in a statement yesterday, Young said this type of behaviour is “irresponsible and unpatriotic and designed to negatively affect law abiding citizens.”

“The Government has observed a concerted call on social media by members of the Opposition, and other persons, for members of the public to block roads and intersection, including major roads and intersections, tomorrow morning, Monday 8 October, 2018.

Please do not fall prey to requests to engage in this type of destructive behaviour. The source of the call to create disruptive events is hereby highlighted so that should any persons decide to break the laws of Trinidad and Tobago as they are being called to do, civic minded citizens will know in advance who has set about to disrupt our twin island state.”

Meanwhile the CoP, in a media release, said the police service is “prepared to enforce the laws which govern this country, in the interest of maintaining law, order, peace and stability.”