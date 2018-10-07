Why cut special needs funding?

Members of the Interact Club of San Fernando Central Secondary School donate hampers to children with autism and their families.

DR RADICA MAHASE

WITHIN the last few weeks, Support Autism T&T has been bombarded with calls from parents and caregivers who were called in for meetings at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and were told the ministry had made changes to the special child grant of $1,150, and they no longer qualified for it.

One parent was told that unless his salary was under $4,200 his child could not get the grant. Another was told the cut-off was $3,000, and yet another was told $4,500. In all cases, they received the last cheque at the end of September and were told there are no other grants which they can can access for their children with special needs.

These situations leave so many reasons for concerns. People accessing these grants are usually the most vulnerable members of society. Most are from lower income brackets that need financial help the most. The abrupt cut-off is another major cause for concern –a few weeks’ notice does not give sufficient time to make other arrangements. One parent said she depended on the grant to pay the school fee of $1,200 a month. Without the grant, the child will no longer be able to attend school. Another parent used the grant to purchase medication monthly for his teenage son. What happens when he can no longer purchase the prescribed medicine?

Another worrying issue is the variation in the information given to parents/caregivers. Why are different parents being told different things? Surely, if the ministry had a fixed policy regarding the distribution of these grants then the information given would be the same for all parents? Why does the cut-off amount vary?

It is sad and unfortunate for the children who will no longer receive grants. So many parents have such a hard time getting the grants in the first place. Parents are often required to run up and down collecting documents, making numerous visits to the ministry’s offices to meet with social welfare officers, etc. Many times they are faced with unfriendly staff who do not understand their situation or empathise with them. Many actually give up trying despite needing the money.

One mother said when she visited the social welfare officer in her district she was told, “Yuh make chile and yuh cyah mind it.” Imagine you are already struggling to make ends meet and this is the attitude you are greeted with when you try to access grants. And finally, after being able to access the grant you are suddenly told that it has been cut. Sadly, this is the reality in TT.

If there were proper provisions for those with special needs, parents and caregivers would not have to access grants in the first place. However, it costs an average of $10,000 to $15,000 a month to raise a child with special needs and many families are unable to provide for their children. This is especially so when parents have to pay for private education and therapy. The number of single-parent families and families where the breadwinner recently became jobless are increasing. On what basis then, is the decision made to restructure or cut grants and other forms of benefits, especially in the present economic climate when so many parents and caregivers are struggling every day to meet the needs of their children?

More importantly, how are families affected when they can no longer receive this grant? Sadly, without the resources to survive on a daily basis, families are forced to make major changes to their lifestyle. The case above, where the child has to stop attending school because there is no longer any money coming in to cover education costs, is a good example of this.

In April, the UN’s Secretary General António Guterres called on the world to “reaffirm our commitment to promote the full participation of all people with autism, and ensure they have the necessary support to be able to exercise their rights and fundamental freedoms.” What support are we providing in TT?

Dr Radica Mahase is founder/director, Support Autism T&T